Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Has $54.81 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,998 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $54,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,726 shares of the company's stock worth $20,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock worth $29,789,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,418 shares of the company's stock worth $32,365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company's stock worth $33,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,165 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $1,137.01 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,182.73. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company's fifty day moving average price is $998.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,016.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.

More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. HSBC cut Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,227.74.

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Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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