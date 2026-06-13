Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Increases Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 680.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,053,857 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 918,771 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up approximately 1.1% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned about 0.24% of Zoetis worth $132,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,932,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,578 shares during the period. Seilern Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd now owns 333,465 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,957,000 after purchasing an additional 261,155 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,631,619 shares of the company's stock valued at $205,290,000 after purchasing an additional 935,432 shares during the last quarter. Pincus Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 197,852 shares of the company's stock worth $28,950,000 after buying an additional 29,702 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other news, Director Frank A. Damelio bought 6,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $501,343.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 21,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,718.62. The trade was a 44.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Bisaro bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.88 per share, with a total value of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 27,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,168.56. This trade represents a 7.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Zoetis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Zoetis from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Zoetis from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $133.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $79.51 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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