Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Purchases 10,833 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,233 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned about 0.16% of Jabil worth $37,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,299,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Jabil by 1,157.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,915 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $315,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,545 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $429,714,000 after purchasing an additional 591,364 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,710,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Jabil by 2,833.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 348,987 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $79,576,000 after acquiring an additional 337,090 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Jabil

In other news, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 1,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 39,843 shares in the company, valued at $13,546,620. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 5,126 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,556.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 71,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,669,578.98. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 37,981 shares of company stock worth $11,360,740 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Jabil Trading Up 2.1%

JBL opened at $384.64 on Friday. Jabil, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.08 and a 1-year high of $386.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $339.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.63, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. Jabil had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 80.96%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Jabil's revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil's payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $295.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $273.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $339.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Jabil

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

Further Reading

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