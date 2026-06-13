Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Purchases 23,220 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,917 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,220 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.'s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $45,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 647 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,356 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,143,898.47. This trade represents a 10.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $2,708,051.58. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,528,982.66. The trade was a 19.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.4%

Texas Instruments stock opened at $301.12 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.73 and a twelve month high of $331.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Bank of America upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $267.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

See Also

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