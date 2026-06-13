Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Purchases 7,624 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. $NXST

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST - Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,068 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned 0.57% of Nexstar Media Group worth $35,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,402,272 shares of the company's stock valued at $284,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,949 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 882,322 shares of the company's stock valued at $152,598,000 after acquiring an additional 187,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,443 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,114,000 after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 543,612 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,795,000 after acquiring an additional 294,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 530,964 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,812,000 after acquiring an additional 156,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company's stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts: Sign Up

Nexstar Media Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nexstar Media Group this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Several Nexstar executives, including Blake Russell, Andrew Alford, Sean Compton, Dana Zimmer, and Lee Ann Gliha, sold shares at $176.42. The filings say these were tax-withholding sales tied to equity award vesting, which usually makes them less concerning than discretionary insider selling. Nexstar Media Group insider filing

Several Nexstar executives, including Blake Russell, Andrew Alford, Sean Compton, Dana Zimmer, and Lee Ann Gliha, sold shares at $176.42. The filings say these were tax-withholding sales tied to equity award vesting, which usually makes them less concerning than discretionary insider selling. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage noted that NXST has been weakening over the past month and remains below key moving averages, suggesting bearish momentum may be contributing to the stock’s decline. Nexstar Media Group stock down article

Recent coverage noted that NXST has been weakening over the past month and remains below key moving averages, suggesting bearish momentum may be contributing to the stock’s decline. Neutral Sentiment: Nexstar continues to offer a sizable dividend yield, but the payout ratio is elevated, which may limit upside enthusiasm from income investors. Nexstar Media Group stock page

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $174.50 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.00 and a 52-week high of $254.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Nexstar Media Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXST shares. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $290.00 to $253.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nexstar Media Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sean Compton sold 875 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.42, for a total value of $154,367.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,451.44. This trade represents a 5.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 239 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.42, for a total transaction of $42,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,922,294.42. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 17,641 shares of company stock worth $3,286,471 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company's stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a diversified American media company engaged primarily in the ownership, operation and strategic affiliation of local television stations, digital platforms and cable networks. The company provides a range of broadcast content, including local news, sports coverage, entertainment programming and syndicated shows, reaching audiences in more than 100 television markets across the United States.

Founded in 1996 by entrepreneur Perry Sook and headquartered in Irving, Texas, Nexstar has built its presence through organic growth and a series of high-profile acquisitions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nexstar Media Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nexstar Media Group wasn't on the list.

While Nexstar Media Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here