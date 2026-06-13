Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Purchases 8,416 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,678 shares of the conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 1.2% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned 0.08% of Danaher worth $136,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,177,106,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Danaher by 543.9% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,907,515 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $574,351,000 after buying an additional 2,455,994 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Danaher by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,333,056 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $991,923,000 after buying an additional 2,216,789 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 34.0% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,654,666 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,319,354,000 after buying an additional 1,689,020 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,246,008 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $4,177,386,000 after buying an additional 1,487,768 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Danaher from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

Danaher Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE DHR opened at $179.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81. The stock's 50 day moving average is $180.93 and its 200 day moving average is $204.78. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $160.93 and a twelve month high of $242.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.89%.The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Danaher's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

Key Danaher News

Here are the key news stories impacting Danaher this week:

Positive Sentiment: Danaher closed its $9.9 billion acquisition of Masimo, expanding its diagnostics and patient-monitoring portfolio with AI-enabled sensor technologies that could support longer-term growth. Danaher Boosts Product Portfolio With the Acquisition of Masimo

Danaher closed its $9.9 billion acquisition of Masimo, expanding its diagnostics and patient-monitoring portfolio with AI-enabled sensor technologies that could support longer-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Cepheid, a Danaher company, donated Xpert Hemorrhagic Fever panel tests to support Ebola outbreak response in Africa, highlighting the company’s diagnostic relevance and public-health role. Cepheid Delivers Xpert Hemorrhagic Fever Panel Tests to Africa

Cepheid, a Danaher company, donated Xpert Hemorrhagic Fever panel tests to support Ebola outbreak response in Africa, highlighting the company’s diagnostic relevance and public-health role. Positive Sentiment: Analysts noted strong performance in Danaher’s biotechnology unit, with bioprocessing demand and equipment orders rising, which supports the company’s 2026 growth outlook. Strong Performance Continues at DHR's Biotechnology Unit: What's Next?

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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