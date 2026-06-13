Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Raises Stock Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,193 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.'s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $22,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $348.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE stock opened at $334.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $232.24 and a one year high of $348.48. The stock has a market cap of $349.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.36.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Aerospace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Aerospace wasn't on the list.

While GE Aerospace currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here