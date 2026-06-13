Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Sells 1,478 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. decreased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,949 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.'s holdings in Equinix were worth $29,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $984,355,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 408.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,186,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $929,312,000 after buying an additional 953,001 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 377,167.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 716,808 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $549,190,000 after buying an additional 716,618 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 25.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,875,355 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,252,094,000 after buying an additional 588,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,609,011 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,998,978,000 after buying an additional 493,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 2,040 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.47, for a total transaction of $2,210,278.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,206,116.16. This trade represents a 26.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,224 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,085.23, for a total value of $5,669,241.52. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,998,145.10. This represents a 41.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,539 shares of company stock worth $12,455,054. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,240.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Equinix from $1,165.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial set a $1,215.00 target price on Equinix in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,143.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $1,055.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock's 50-day moving average is $1,066.23 and its 200-day moving average is $923.59. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $710.52 and a one year high of $1,128.68.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.07%.Equinix's revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.67 earnings per share. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 37.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $5.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Equinix's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.84%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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