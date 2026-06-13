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Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Sells 82,120 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Written by MarketBeat
June 13, 2026
Merck & Co., Inc. logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management cut its Merck stake by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, selling 82,120 shares and leaving it with 524,615 shares valued at about $55.2 million.
  • Other institutional investors were mixed on Merck, with some adding to positions while others trimmed them; overall, 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutions.
  • Merck reported quarterly results that beat Wall Street estimates, with revenue of $16.29 billion and EPS of -$1.28, and it also reaffirmed a quarterly dividend of $0.85 per share.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Merck & Co., Inc..

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,615 shares of the company's stock after selling 82,120 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.'s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $55,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,006,037 shares of the company's stock worth $211,155,000 after purchasing an additional 228,890 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,556,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 23,683 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company's stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 59,303 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,242,000 after buying an additional 11,269 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Merck & Co., Inc. News

Here are the key news stories impacting Merck & Co., Inc. this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Merck Animal Health announced a definitive agreement to acquire TARGAN, a poultry biodevice company, which could strengthen Merck’s animal health division and broaden its technology-driven growth opportunities. Merck Animal Health to Acquire TARGAN
  • Positive Sentiment: Merck saw unusually heavy call option buying, with traders purchasing 170,441 calls, a sharp jump versus normal volume that often signals bullish expectations from sophisticated investors.
  • Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo reiterated a buy rating on Merck, while another article highlighted that Wall Street’s overall bullish view continues to keep MRK on investors’ radar.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Merck has also been featured in broader market commentary and “most searched” lists, suggesting rising attention rather than a new fundamental catalyst.
  • Neutral Sentiment: One article noted Merck’s recent trading uptick but said it lagged the broader market, indicating modest price strength rather than a major breakout. Merck (MRK) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $119.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $294.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.21. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.66 and a 12 month high of $125.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company's 50-day moving average price is $116.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.23.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.160 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Merck & Co., Inc.'s dividend payout ratio is 95.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $128.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. Its portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas with a particular emphasis on oncology, vaccines and infectious disease, as well as therapies for metabolic and chronic conditions. Among its well-known products are the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and the human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil; the company also markets a range of medicines and vaccines for veterinary use through Merck Animal Health.

Founded in the late 19th century as the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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