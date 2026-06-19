Vancity Investment Management Ltd Sells 4,825 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,562 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 4,825 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 6.2% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Visa were worth $45,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 446.2% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Evercore set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $389.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $387.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on V

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,284.36. This trade represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $327.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $587.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.89 and a twelve month high of $359.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.21.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's payout ratio is 23.34%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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