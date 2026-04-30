Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 108,882 Shares of Loews Corporation $L

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L - Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,426,064 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 108,882 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.40% of Loews worth $2,045,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 880.8% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 896.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $5,440,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,480,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,357,992,324. This represents a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 3,495 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $383,995.65. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 16,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,627.75. This trade represents a 17.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 105,417 shares of company stock valued at $11,549,723 over the last three months. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Loews in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Loews presently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

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Loews Price Performance

NYSE L opened at $111.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.59. Loews Corporation has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $114.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $109.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.04.

Loews (NYSE:L - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 8.86%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Loews's dividend payout ratio is 3.13%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation NYSE: L is a diversified holding company that owns and operates businesses across insurance, hospitality, energy-related operations and other industrial and investment activities. The company holds controlling and significant minority interests in subsidiaries that run as standalone businesses, with corporate oversight focused on capital allocation, risk management and long-term value creation for shareholders.

One of Loews' principal businesses is insurance, conducted through CNA Financial, a commercial property and casualty insurer that underwrites a range of business insurance products for corporate and institutional clients.

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