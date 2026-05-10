Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 1,455,151 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. $DYN

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN - Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,215,565 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,455,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.85% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $219,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 25.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 10.9% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 16,599 shares of the company's stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 9.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Dyne Therapeutics

In related news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 287,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $5,666,974.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,663 shares of the company's stock, valued at $229,527.84. This represents a 96.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,552,911 shares of company stock valued at $29,694,469 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DYN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DYN

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.25, a current ratio of 22.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average of $18.59. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company's proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor‐mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne's lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

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