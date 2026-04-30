Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 74,170 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,532,012 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 74,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.41% of SS&C Technologies worth $1,794,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 118,531 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 12,941 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 374.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 137,799 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $12,046,000 after acquiring an additional 108,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.13.

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SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $69.49 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $91.07. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $70.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 12.65%.The business's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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