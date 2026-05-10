Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Appian Corporation $APPN

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN - Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,095,904 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 159,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.26% of Appian worth $215,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth about $2,567,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Appian by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,816 shares of the company's stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Appian by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,554 shares of the company's stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Appian by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,214 shares of the company's stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company's stock.

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Appian Stock Down 7.7%

Shares of Appian stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,194.19 and a beta of 0.88. Appian Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $19.79 and a fifty-two week high of $46.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.13.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $202.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.57 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 0.12%.Appian's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Appian has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.940-1.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.020-0.020 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Appian Corporation will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Appian News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Appian this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APPN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Appian in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Appian from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Appian from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Appian

Appian Profile

Appian Corporation is a global technology company specializing in low-code automation platforms designed to streamline business processes. Founded in 1999 by Matt Calkins, the company provides an integrated suite of tools that enables organizations to build enterprise applications and workflows rapidly with minimal hand coding. The platform combines process management, robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and data integration into a single environment, allowing businesses to accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

The core offering, the Appian Low-Code Platform, empowers users—ranging from professional developers to business analysts—to visually model, design and deploy applications that can automate complex operations, orchestrate tasks across systems, and deliver real-time analytics.

Further Reading

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