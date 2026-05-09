Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in AvePoint, Inc. $AVPT

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT - Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,404,543 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 195,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.07% of AvePoint worth $241,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVPT. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 61.2% during the third quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 8,522,740 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,384 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,824,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 583.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,394,604 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,541 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 166.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,205 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,852,000 after purchasing an additional 867,998 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.49% of the company's stock.

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AvePoint Trading Up 10.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.29 and a beta of 1.16. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $20.25.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.43 million. AvePoint had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AvePoint, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVPT shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of AvePoint from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AvePoint from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of AvePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvePoint has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $16.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVPT

AvePoint Profile

AvePoint, Inc NASDAQ: AVPT is a leading software provider specializing in data management, governance, and compliance solutions for Microsoft 365 and related cloud platforms. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, the company offers a comprehensive suite of cloud-based and on-premises tools designed to help organizations migrate, manage, and protect their collaboration data. AvePoint's flagship Cloud Platform delivers backup, governance, reporting, and migration services for SharePoint, Teams, Exchange, OneDrive, and Salesforce environments.

With a customer base spanning thousands of organizations across more than 100 countries, AvePoint serves enterprises, government agencies, and educational institutions seeking to ensure data security, regulatory compliance, and operational resilience.

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