Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. $DBRG

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG - Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,351,817 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 116,360 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.50% of DigitalBridge Group worth $266,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 94,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 45.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,225,993 shares of the company's stock worth $19,633,000 after purchasing an additional 693,613 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 392,094 shares of the company's stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,930 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,746 shares of the company's stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 39.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,360 shares of the company's stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

DBRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings raised DigitalBridge Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered DigitalBridge Group from a "strong-buy" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DBRG

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

NYSE:DBRG opened at $15.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.14. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. DigitalBridge Group's dividend payout ratio is 8.16%.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc NYSE: DBRG is a specialized global investment firm focused exclusively on digital infrastructure. The company originates, acquires, and manages a diversified portfolio of businesses that support the digital economy, including data centers, cell towers, small cells, fiber networks, edge infrastructure and related services. DigitalBridge seeks to generate sustainable, long-term returns for its investors by deploying capital into high-growth sectors driven by increasing data consumption, 5G deployment and cloud adoption.

Through its dedicated investment platforms, DigitalBridge provides equity and debt financing solutions to operators and owners of digital infrastructure assets.

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