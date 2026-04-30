Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,449,586 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 143,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.07% of Twilio worth $2,197,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Twilio by 47.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,395 shares of the technology company's stock worth $588,469,000 after buying an additional 1,900,551 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 39.7% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,643,859 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $264,624,000 after acquiring an additional 750,951 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,009,237 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $201,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,013 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,673,339 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $167,485,000 after acquiring an additional 481,257 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,553,041 shares of the technology company's stock worth $155,494,000 after acquiring an additional 78,353 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $268,236.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,444.90. This trade represents a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 9,389 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total value of $1,197,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 130,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,619,780.91. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,336,644. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Twilio from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Twilio from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen raised Twilio from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Twilio from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $154.09.

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Twilio Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE TWLO opened at $140.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 740.32, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.19. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $91.84 and a one year high of $154.64.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. Twilio had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.210-1.260 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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