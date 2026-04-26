Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,210,950 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.32% of RTX worth $22,922,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in RTX by 27.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,796,746 shares of the company's stock valued at $802,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,456 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,078,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in RTX by 13.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,167,501 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,199,338,000 after buying an additional 846,656 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in RTX by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 76,197,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,750,087,000 after buying an additional 799,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in RTX by 37.5% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,649,335 shares of the company's stock valued at $443,313,000 after buying an additional 722,030 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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RTX Trading Down 2.7%

RTX stock opened at $174.42 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $198.96 and its 200-day moving average is $187.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.02. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $122.41 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The company has a market cap of $234.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. RTX's dividend payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,637,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,455,632.60. This represents a 23.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 15,124 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total value of $3,095,126.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,105.60. This trade represents a 53.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank cut shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $206.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RTX

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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