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Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 113,916 Shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Franco-Nevada logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Vanguard Group increased its Q4 stake in Franco‑Nevada by 113,916 shares to 8,330,234 shares, representing about 4.32% of the company and valued at roughly $1.73 billion.
  • Franco‑Nevada beat expectations for the quarter with EPS of $1.85 versus $1.67 expected and revenue of $597.3 million (vs. $542.0M est.), with revenue up 86.1% year‑over‑year and a net margin of 61.01%.
  • Shares trade in a 52‑week range of $152.89–$285.67 with a market cap of ~$44.03 billion, 77.06% institutional ownership, and a consensus analyst rating of Moderate Buy with an average target of $257.25.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV - Free Report) TSE: FNV by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,330,234 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 113,916 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.32% of Franco-Nevada worth $1,726,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 121 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV stock opened at $228.31 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 52-week low of $152.89 and a 52-week high of $285.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.24.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV - Get Free Report) TSE: FNV last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 61.01%.The business had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Franco-Nevada's revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Franco-Nevada from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research lowered Franco-Nevada from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Franco-Nevada from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $257.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Franco-Nevada

About Franco-Nevada

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation is a Toronto-based royalty and streaming company that specializes in securing and managing long-term interests in mining properties. The firm focuses primarily on precious metals, particularly gold, while also holding interests related to silver, copper, platinum-group metals and select base metals. Rather than operating mines directly, Franco-Nevada acquires royalty and streaming agreements that entitle it to a percentage of production or revenue from producing and developing assets in exchange for upfront or staged financing.

The company's business model centers on providing capital to mining companies in return for a sustained share of production or metal revenue, which can reduce exposure to operating and capital cost risks typical of mine operators.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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