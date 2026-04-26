Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 1,557,828 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,557,828 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 0.6% of Vanguard Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.04% of Palantir Technologies worth $38,295,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777,771 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.7% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,814,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373,201 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 228.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,182,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $945,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602,471 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $408,763,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 83.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,902,606 shares of the company's stock valued at $894,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,795.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 219,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,340,976.12. This represents a 8.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $22,465,494.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $85,953,343.92. The trade was a 20.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock valued at $137,746,253 in the last 90 days. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR opened at $143.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $342.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.13, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.74 and a 200 day moving average of $163.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.32 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PLTR. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Phillip Securities decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $196.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here