Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 167,092 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. $DEA

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA - Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,831,169 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 167,092 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.48% of Easterly Government Properties worth $102,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 215.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 318.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,757 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,622 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Easterly Government Properties Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE DEA opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $24.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 95.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock's 50 day moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average is $22.41.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.67). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $87.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Easterly Government Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. Easterly Government Properties's payout ratio is currently 750.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Easterly Government Properties from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Easterly Government Properties from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $23.49.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DEA

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. government agencies. Structured as a triple-net lease REIT, the company focuses on single-tenant assets with long-term, credit-backed leases that transfer most property-level responsibilities—including taxes, insurance and maintenance—to its government tenants.

The firm’s portfolio encompasses a variety of facility types, including office buildings, training centers, laboratories and mission-critical installations used by federal agencies.

See Also

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