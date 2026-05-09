Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 273,500 Shares of Kohl's Corporation $KSS

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS - Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,181,767 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 273,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.86% of Kohl's worth $248,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kohl's during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl's during the 4th quarter valued at $2,623,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl's by 1,325.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 317,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 295,355 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl's by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 236,678 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl's by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the company's stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on KSS. Zacks Research lowered Kohl's from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kohl's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kohl's from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Kohl's from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kohl's in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kohl's

Kohl's Stock Performance

Shares of KSS stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average of $17.47. Kohl's Corporation has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $25.22.

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Kohl's had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 1.75%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Kohl's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kohl's Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl's Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Kohl's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.19%.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation, founded in 1962 by Maxwell Kohl and headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, is a leading American department store retailer. The company operates approximately 1,100 stores across 49 states, offering a combination of value-oriented pricing, private-label brands and national labels. Since its initial public offering in 1992, Kohl's has focused on broadening its product assortment and enhancing the in-store and online shopping experience.

The retailer's merchandise portfolio spans apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty products for women, men and children, as well as home goods, kitchenware and seasonal décor.

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