Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 428,138 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM - Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,847,206 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 428,138 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.53% of Affirm worth $1,849,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 111.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Affirm by 431.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Affirm by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

In other news, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,094,180. The trade was a 4.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Affirm Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $63.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.37, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a current ratio of 11.41. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $51.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.36. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $100.00.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.06 billion. Affirm had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 7.60%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Affirm from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Affirm from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Affirm from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.76.

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About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

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