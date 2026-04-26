Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 703,458 Shares of McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,351,127 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after purchasing an additional 703,458 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.16% of McDonald's worth $22,112,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of McDonald's by 2.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 143,492 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $43,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald's by 317.2% during the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,079 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,506 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of McDonald's by 2.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,533,015 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $465,868,000 after acquiring an additional 37,744 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of McDonald's by 5.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,029,572 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $312,877,000 after acquiring an additional 51,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald's during the third quarter worth $1,697,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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McDonald's Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $299.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. McDonald's Corporation has a 12 month low of $283.47 and a 12 month high of $341.75. The firm's 50-day moving average is $317.15 and its 200 day moving average is $311.94.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.85% and a negative return on equity of 343.90%. The firm's revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald's Corporation will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $323.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $335.00 to $334.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald's presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $340.93.

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Key Headlines Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Insider Activity at McDonald's

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 4,692 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $1,553,052.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 6,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,052,200. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 26,277 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.35, for a total transaction of $8,706,883.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,900 shares in the company, valued at $7,587,915. This represents a 53.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,990 shares of company stock worth $23,824,113. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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