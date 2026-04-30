Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,032,047 shares of the company's stock after selling 816,730 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.40% of Super Micro Computer worth $1,991,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 49,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 33,782 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 107,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 38,098 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $875,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $832,000. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,009,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMCI. Argus reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, March 20th. CJS Securities reaffirmed a "market underperform" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.64.

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More Super Micro Computer News

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Super Micro Computer Price Performance

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $26.32 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $62.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.64. The company's 50 day moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

See Also

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