Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Brady Corporation $BRC

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC - Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,839,662 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 101,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.26% of Brady worth $379,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brady during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Brady during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brady during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brady by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brady alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Brady in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Brady from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BRC

Brady Price Performance

NYSE BRC opened at $80.87 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $84.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Brady Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.76 and a 1-year high of $99.29.

Brady (NYSE:BRC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $384.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $376.14 million. Brady had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 13.01%.The company's revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Brady has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brady Corporation will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Brady's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.95%.

Brady Profile

Brady Corporation is a global provider of identification and safety solutions, specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of products that help businesses improve safety, security and efficiency. The company offers an array of durable labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software platforms tailored to a wide range of industrial and commercial environments.

Founded in 1914 by William H. Brady, Brady Corporation has grown from a regional marker manufacturer into a diversified global enterprise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Brady, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Brady wasn't on the list.

While Brady currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here