Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,613,298 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 13,637 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.38% of Intuitive Surgical worth $19,037,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Intuitive Surgical News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 2,362 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.68, for a total transaction of $1,177,882.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,772,308.72. This trade represents a 39.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total value of $65,829.68. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 660 shares in the company, valued at $326,673.60. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,943 shares of company stock valued at $17,279,568. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $580.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $525.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $622.00 to $573.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Argus dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $581.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $482.22 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.84 and a 1-year high of $603.88. The business's fifty day moving average price is $477.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.78 billion, a PE ratio of 58.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.68.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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