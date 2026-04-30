Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,248,287 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 885,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.92% of Charter Communications worth $2,139,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 129.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 16.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 913 shares of the company's stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 48.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,339 shares of the company's stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 141.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 451.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company's stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Trading Down 8.4%

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $158.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.42 and a 1 year high of $437.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $10.01 by ($0.84). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.42 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 43.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $425.00 price objective on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $315.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Charter Communications

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wade Davis purchased 5,728 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.72 per share, for a total transaction of $995,068.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,011. This represents a 478.53% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Balan Nair purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.46 per share, with a total value of $175,460.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,110,608.34. This represents a 9.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 10,196 shares of company stock worth $1,767,822 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Charter Communications this week:

Positive Sentiment: Insiders buying: CEO Christopher Winfrey purchased 3,468 shares (~$172.23 avg), and directors (including Wade Davis and Balan Nair) added stakes in late April — insider purchases can signal management’s confidence. Read More.

Insiders buying: CEO Christopher Winfrey purchased 3,468 shares (~$172.23 avg), and directors (including Wade Davis and Balan Nair) added stakes in late April — insider purchases can signal management’s confidence. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Contrarian bullish notes: a Seeking Alpha piece frames CHTR as a “cigar butt” opportunity — arguing hard‑to‑replicate network assets and eventual free‑cash‑flow recovery despite near‑term pressure. Read More.

Contrarian bullish notes: a Seeking Alpha piece frames CHTR as a “cigar butt” opportunity — arguing hard‑to‑replicate network assets and eventual free‑cash‑flow recovery despite near‑term pressure. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Opinion pieces pushing back against panic selling — coverage arguing investors are over‑discounting bankruptcy risk may support a sentiment rebound. Read More.

Opinion pieces pushing back against panic selling — coverage arguing investors are over‑discounting bankruptcy risk may support a sentiment rebound. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: New coverage: JPMorgan started coverage with a Neutral rating and $215 PT (upside vs current levels), giving some benchmark for traders but not a clear buy signal. Read More.

New coverage: JPMorgan started coverage with a Neutral rating and $215 PT (upside vs current levels), giving some benchmark for traders but not a clear buy signal. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry context: Russell 1000 momentum notes could lift sector sentiment if broadband/video demand improves, but this is a macro/peer effect rather than company‑specific. Read More.

Industry context: Russell 1000 momentum notes could lift sector sentiment if broadband/video demand improves, but this is a macro/peer effect rather than company‑specific. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Earnings miss and soft operating trends: Q1 EPS $9.17 vs. $10.01 expected; revenue $13.6B (down ~1% YoY) with residential video weakness — the miss directly hurt near‑term sentiment and valuation. Read More.

Earnings miss and soft operating trends: Q1 EPS $9.17 vs. $10.01 expected; revenue $13.6B (down ~1% YoY) with residential video weakness — the miss directly hurt near‑term sentiment and valuation. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price‑target cuts and rating pressure this week (Deutsche Bank cut to $215 hold; Citi and others trimmed targets) — lowers upside expectations and increases selling pressure. Read More.

Analyst price‑target cuts and rating pressure this week (Deutsche Bank cut to $215 hold; Citi and others trimmed targets) — lowers upside expectations and increases selling pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Balance‑sheet / valuation concerns: high leverage (debt/equity ~4.6), stock trading well below 50/200‑day averages and heavy debt load keep risk premia elevated despite a low reported P/E. Read More.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter's service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company's consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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