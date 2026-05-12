Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Insperity, Inc. $NSP

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP - Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,051,372 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 274,198 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.75% of Insperity worth $156,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 23.2% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,202,326 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $108,355,000 after purchasing an additional 415,373 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Insperity by 601.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 470,820 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $23,164,000 after purchasing an additional 403,679 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Insperity by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 860,020 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $42,313,000 after purchasing an additional 244,350 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Insperity by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 513,785 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $45,845,000 after purchasing an additional 180,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Insperity by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,781 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 180,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James D. Allison bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 94,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,862.40. This trade represents a 11.87% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 699,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,101,519.10. This represents a 16.68% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 314,437 shares of company stock worth $7,814,246 over the last ninety days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insperity Stock Down 0.4%

NSP opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 0.60. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $72.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Insperity had a negative return on equity of 28.26% and a negative net margin of 0.37%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Insperity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Insperity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -358.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Insperity from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Insperity from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird set a $36.00 price objective on Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $56.00 price objective on Insperity in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSP

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company's flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers' compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

Further Reading

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