Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,097,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 2,113,692 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.76% of Gilead Sciences worth $14,863,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich now owns 657,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $81,049,000 after buying an additional 49,868 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 296,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $36,400,000 after buying an additional 19,894 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $8,851,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total transaction of $422,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 176,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,835,883.36. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total transaction of $4,324,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 120,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,577,278.72. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 178,640 shares of company stock valued at $26,691,550 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GILD. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 20th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.35.

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Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $130.40 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.37 and a twelve month high of $157.29. The company's 50 day moving average is $142.44 and its 200 day moving average is $132.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $161.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences's previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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