Vanguard Group Inc. Has $103.96 Million Position in Novavax, Inc. $NVAX

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX - Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,470,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 275,802 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.52% of Novavax worth $103,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 113,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 199,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 102,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVAX shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Novavax from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Novavax from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Novavax from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Novavax from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Novavax

Novavax Price Performance

NVAX opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 2.37. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $11.97.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $118.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.81 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 14.73%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, that specializes in the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. Founded in 1987, the company has built a platform based on recombinant nanoparticle technology and its proprietary Matrix-M™ adjuvant to enhance immune responses.

The company's lead product is NVX-CoV2373, a protein-based vaccine designed to elicit a robust immune response against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

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