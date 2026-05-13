Vanguard Group Inc. Has $107.16 Million Position in Astronics Corporation $ATRO

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO - Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,975,693 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 39,527 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.55% of Astronics worth $107,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATRO. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 389.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 563 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 147.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 166.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 752 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 41.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 966 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 25.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,068 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Astronics

Here are the key news stories impacting Astronics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Astronics beat Q1 expectations, posting adjusted EPS of $0.59 versus $0.55 expected and revenue of $230.6 million versus $225.5 million expected, reflecting continued demand in aerospace and improved profitability. Article Title

Astronics beat Q1 expectations, posting adjusted EPS of $0.59 versus $0.55 expected and revenue of $230.6 million versus $225.5 million expected, reflecting continued demand in aerospace and improved profitability. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly revenue rose 12% year over year, with gross profit, operating profit, and net income all improving sharply, showing that margin expansion is still driving earnings growth. Article Title

Quarterly revenue rose 12% year over year, with gross profit, operating profit, and net income all improving sharply, showing that margin expansion is still driving earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: The company also raised second-quarter revenue guidance to $245 million-$250 million, above the consensus estimate, which could support investor confidence if execution remains strong.

The company also raised second-quarter revenue guidance to $245 million-$250 million, above the consensus estimate, which could support investor confidence if execution remains strong. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat, the stock fell in after-hours trading, suggesting investors may be reacting to valuation concerns, expectations for even stronger results, or softer details in the full report and call. Article Title

Astronics Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO opened at $78.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 101.64 and a beta of 1.10. Astronics Corporation has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $230.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.52 million. Astronics had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 39.95%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Astronics Corporation will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Astronics to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Astronics in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Astronics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Astronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Astronics presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Astronics

Astronics Profile

Astronics Corporation NASDAQ: ATRO is a global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced technologies primarily for the aerospace, defense and semiconductor industries. Headquartered in East Aurora, New York, the company was founded in 1968 and has grown through a combination of internal development and strategic acquisitions. Astronics operates multiple business units focused on power conversion, distribution and control; cabin electronics and connectivity; aircraft lighting and safety solutions; and automated test systems.

The company's aerospace products include onboard power generation and management systems, in-flight entertainment and connectivity hardware, LED and fluorescent lighting for aircraft cabins and cockpits, and safety equipment such as escape slide power units.

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