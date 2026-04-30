Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.04 Billion Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD - Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,787,057 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 80,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.12% of DuPont de Nemours worth $2,041,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 39.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 104,565 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $8,146,000 after buying an additional 29,473 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 113.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 134,797 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 71,695 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 20.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 572,650 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $44,609,000 after acquiring an additional 96,062 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,169,908 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $246,936,000 after acquiring an additional 29,543 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,337,753 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $259,974,000 after acquiring an additional 121,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company's stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average of $42.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $52.66.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of ($1,871.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The company's revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.480 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. DuPont de Nemours's dividend payout ratio is -43.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DuPont de Nemours to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DD

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours NYSE: DD is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont's operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

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