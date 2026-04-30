Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.06 Billion Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI - Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,664,977 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 1,624,979 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 13.48% of Sun Communities worth $2,064,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Sun Communities by 1,224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,795 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $578,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147,015 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Sun Communities by 20,348.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 498,339 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $61,749,000 after acquiring an additional 495,902 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 685,324 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $88,407,000 after acquiring an additional 379,877 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,260,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,200,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 3,200 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $435,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company's stock.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:SUI opened at $126.44 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $130.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $137.85.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.38). Sun Communities had a net margin of 62.29% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $83.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sun Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.870-7.070 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Sun Communities's previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Sun Communities's payout ratio is 40.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SUI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sun Communities from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Mizuho began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $140.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sun Communities

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

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