Vanguard Group Inc. Has $249.87 Million Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY - Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,860,777 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 145,799 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.96% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $249,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.9% in the second quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 20,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director James D. Forbes purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $124,800. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 27,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.24 per share, for a total transaction of $392,383.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,555 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $392,383.20. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 70,000 shares of company stock worth $956,437. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XRAY. Bank of America raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $13.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $11.00 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $17.18.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.80 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 17.06%.DENTSPLY SIRONA's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona Inc NASDAQ: XRAY is a leading global manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company, formed through the merger of Dentsply International and Sirona Dental Systems in February 2016, brings together a long heritage of innovation in dental care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dentsply Sirona develops and markets a comprehensive range of dental consumables, laboratory products, and advanced imaging and CAD/CAM systems.

The company's product portfolio spans preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic and surgical care.

Further Reading

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