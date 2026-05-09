Vanguard Group Inc. Has $270.69 Million Stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. $GNL

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL - Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,475,505 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 307,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 14.36% of Global Net Lease worth $270,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 180.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,913 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Global Net Lease Stock Performance

GNL opened at $9.23 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.18). Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 8.72%.The company had revenue of $109.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.37 million. Global Net Lease has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.840 EPS.

Global Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. Global Net Lease's dividend payout ratio is presently -190.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GNL. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on Global Net Lease from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Global Net Lease to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Global Net Lease from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Global Net Lease from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Global Net Lease

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease NYSE: GNL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, net-lease commercial properties. The company's business model centers on establishing long-term, triple-net leases with creditworthy tenants, enabling the pass-through of property operating expenses while aiming to provide predictable rental income and stable cash flows. Global Net Lease's portfolio spans retail, industrial, office and light-industrial assets, each selected for its strategic location and tenant credit quality.

Since launching its initial public offering in April 2016, Global Net Lease has built a presence in key markets throughout the United States and Western Europe.

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