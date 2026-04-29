Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.95 Billion Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,612,546 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after purchasing an additional 293,558 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.41% of NXP Semiconductors worth $2,954,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,583,718 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $2,865,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,988,061 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $2,512,283,000 after purchasing an additional 53,261 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,849,741 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $1,703,865,000 after purchasing an additional 121,419 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,755,687 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $1,083,013,000 after purchasing an additional 147,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,832,309 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $872,731,000 after purchasing an additional 96,427 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $230.65 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12 month low of $176.26 and a 12 month high of $256.36. The firm has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.32 and a 200-day moving average of $217.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 16.47%.NXP Semiconductors's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.290-3.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

More NXP Semiconductors News

Here are the key news stories impacting NXP Semiconductors this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $194,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,514.36. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,915.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,700. This trade represents a 72.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,865 shares of company stock worth $2,508,416. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $235.00 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $255.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NXPI

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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