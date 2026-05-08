Vanguard Group Inc. Has $298.26 Million Position in Standex International Corporation $SXI

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI - Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,372,691 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 8,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.33% of Standex International worth $298,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Standex International during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Standex International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,851 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in Standex International by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Standex International by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SXI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Standex International from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, April 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $323.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Standex International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Standex International from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $289.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Standex International

Insider Buying and Selling at Standex International

In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.94, for a total transaction of $3,839,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 88,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,771,749.62. The trade was a 14.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vineet Kshirsagar sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.10, for a total transaction of $104,040.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,684.70. The trade was a 7.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 16,013 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,367 in the last 90 days. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Standex International Price Performance

Standex International stock opened at $269.53 on Friday. Standex International Corporation has a 12 month low of $144.62 and a 12 month high of $284.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $262.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.68. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.01). Standex International had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Standex International Corporation will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Standex International's payout ratio is presently 16.57%.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer specializing in food service equipment, engineered components, and industrial products. Operating across multiple markets, the company designs and produces commercial cooking and warming solutions, precision-engraved nameplates and decorative products, fluid power hydraulics, and magnetics-based electronics. These offerings serve a broad array of end markets, including quick-service restaurants, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, and consumer appliances.

With business organized into key segments—Food Service Equipment, Engraving & Decorating, Hydraulics, Industrial Electronics, and Technical Graphical Solutions—Standex delivers a combination of proprietary technology, automated manufacturing processes, and custom engineering services.

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