Vanguard Group Inc. Has $330.42 Million Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated $CORT

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT - Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,494,822 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 42,249 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.03% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $330,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CORT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 598.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2,326.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Research raised Corcept Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised Corcept Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $74.67.

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Trending Headlines about Corcept Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Corcept Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright sharply raised multi-year earnings forecasts and increased near-term EPS estimates (including Q2/FY2026 and FY2027–FY2030), maintaining a "Buy" rating and a $75 price target — a major bullish analyst signal that supports higher valuation expectations.

HC Wainwright sharply raised multi-year earnings forecasts and increased near-term EPS estimates (including Q2/FY2026 and FY2027–FY2030), maintaining a "Buy" rating and a $75 price target — a major bullish analyst signal that supports higher valuation expectations. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction to Corcept's Q1 update: although the quarter showed a loss, analysts and investors focused on management's stronger 2026 outlook and new ALS-related data, which helped lift the stock earlier in the day. Article Title

Market reaction to Corcept's Q1 update: although the quarter showed a loss, analysts and investors focused on management's stronger 2026 outlook and new ALS-related data, which helped lift the stock earlier in the day. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded CORT from "strong sell" to "hold," a modestly positive change in sell-side sentiment that can reduce selling pressure. Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded CORT from "strong sell" to "hold," a modestly positive change in sell-side sentiment that can reduce selling pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 2026 earnings call transcript is available for investors parsing management commentary and forward guidance for signs of durable revenue growth or margin improvement. Earnings Call Transcript

Q1 2026 earnings call transcript is available for investors parsing management commentary and forward guidance for signs of durable revenue growth or margin improvement. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: William Guyer sold 20,000 shares at an average $51.83 on May 5, materially reducing his position (about a 90% cut), which can be read negatively by some investors. SEC filing: SEC Filing

Insider selling: William Guyer sold 20,000 shares at an average $51.83 on May 5, materially reducing his position (about a 90% cut), which can be read negatively by some investors. SEC filing: Negative Sentiment: Q1 results missed consensus on EPS and revenue came in below estimates — a near-term negative that likely contributed to volatile price action despite the upbeat outlook. (This is the earnings backdrop that makes today's analyst upgrades and data releases pivotal.)

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CORT stock opened at $51.05 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $40.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.80. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.86 and a beta of 0.36.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.19). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 26,198 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $1,311,733.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,918,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $146,120,582.82. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Guyer sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $1,036,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,231 shares in the company, valued at $115,632.73. The trade was a 89.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,887,769. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company's stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that modulate the effects of cortisol, a hormone implicated in a range of severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. The company's scientific platform centers on selectively targeting the glucocorticoid receptor to counteract the harmful consequences of excess cortisol, a strategy designed to address diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

The company's flagship marketed product, Korlym (mifepristone), is approved in the United States for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to Cushing's syndrome in patients who have type 2 diabetes or glucose intolerance and are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading

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