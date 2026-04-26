Vanguard Group Inc. Has $33.95 Billion Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,525,109 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 0.5% of Vanguard Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.74% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $33,949,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.4% in the third quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 13.9%

Shares of AMD stock opened at $347.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $566.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $91.87 and a one year high of $352.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.Advanced Micro Devices's quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson upgraded AMD to Buy and raised its price target to $375, giving Wall Street a fresh bullish read and helping push momentum. DA Davidson upgrade

DA Davidson upgraded AMD to Buy and raised its price target to $375, giving Wall Street a fresh bullish read and helping push momentum. Positive Sentiment: Intel’s blowout quarter created a sector-wide rally that benefitted AMD (investors infer stronger CPU demand across hyperscalers), amplifying buying in AMD shares. CNBC: Intel halo lift

Intel’s blowout quarter created a sector-wide rally that benefitted AMD (investors infer stronger CPU demand across hyperscalers), amplifying buying in AMD shares. Positive Sentiment: Stifel and other firms have lifted targets and the launch of the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 (high-end CPU) strengthens AMD’s PC/gaming margins narrative—another demand/roadmap catalyst. Stifel target & Ryzen launch

Stifel and other firms have lifted targets and the launch of the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 (high-end CPU) strengthens AMD’s PC/gaming margins narrative—another demand/roadmap catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Broader chip-market momentum is strong (SOXX notched a record win streak), signaling sustained investor interest in semiconductors and amplifying flows into AMD. SOXX streak

Broader chip-market momentum is strong (SOXX notched a record win streak), signaling sustained investor interest in semiconductors and amplifying flows into AMD. Neutral Sentiment: ETF routes are highlighting AMD exposure—investors preferring diversified positions can use semiconductor ETFs (VanEck et al.) for indirect exposure. ETF exposure article

ETF routes are highlighting AMD exposure—investors preferring diversified positions can use semiconductor ETFs (VanEck et al.) for indirect exposure. Neutral Sentiment: GraniteShares’ YieldBOOST AMD ETF announced a weekly distribution; income-focused ETF products can attract a different buyer base but are not a direct signal on AMD fundamentals. GraniteShares distribution

GraniteShares’ YieldBOOST AMD ETF announced a weekly distribution; income-focused ETF products can attract a different buyer base but are not a direct signal on AMD fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling has been heavy recently (many disclosed sales, few/no buys), which some investors view as a cautionary signal on near-term positioning. QuiverQuant insider activity

Insider selling has been heavy recently (many disclosed sales, few/no buys), which some investors view as a cautionary signal on near-term positioning. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and risk warnings: several articles note AMD’s rich multiples and argue other AI-chip names may offer more upside—heightening the risk if earnings or guidance disappoint. Fool valuation caution

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total transaction of $1,536,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 129,598 shares in the company, valued at $26,550,742.26. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total value of $16,895,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,146,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at $625,331,612.62. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 273,352 shares of company stock valued at $59,173,070 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Phillip Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Erste Group Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $296.44.

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Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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