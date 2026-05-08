Vanguard Group Inc. Has $344.50 Million Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. $TREX

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX - Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,820,336 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 139,498 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.16% of Trex worth $344,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $917,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Trex by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 28,720 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trex by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the construction company's stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $5,256,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on TREX shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Trex from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Trex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Trex from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Trex from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TREX

Key Headlines Impacting Trex

Here are the key news stories impacting Trex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — Trex reported $0.59 EPS vs. $0.51 consensus and revenue of $343.4M vs. ~$340M consensus; margins and ROE remain healthy, supporting profitability expectations. Business Wire: Q1 Results

Q1 results beat expectations — Trex reported $0.59 EPS vs. $0.51 consensus and revenue of $343.4M vs. ~$340M consensus; margins and ROE remain healthy, supporting profitability expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management expects FY2026 sales of $1.185B–$1.23B and said the $150M share buyback program will be completed in Q2 — both items are supportive of EPS per-share dynamics and signal capital-return focus. MSN: 2026 Sales Guidance & Buyback

Management expects FY2026 sales of $1.185B–$1.23B and said the $150M share buyback program will be completed in Q2 — both items are supportive of EPS per-share dynamics and signal capital-return focus. Neutral Sentiment: Q2 revenue guidance was set at $388M–$403M (consensus ~ $395.5M) and FY revenue guidance centered around ~$1.2B — the ranges overlap Street estimates but leave limited upside visibility, making the guidance largely in line with expectations rather than clearly bullish. Slide Deck / Press Release

Q2 revenue guidance was set at $388M–$403M (consensus ~ $395.5M) and FY revenue guidance centered around ~$1.2B — the ranges overlap Street estimates but leave limited upside visibility, making the guidance largely in line with expectations rather than clearly bullish. Neutral Sentiment: Management highlighted a 2027 regional product launch and described "momentum" and a growth push on the earnings call; these are positive strategically but represent longer‑term catalysts rather than immediate revenue drivers. Seeking Alpha: Earnings Call Transcript

Management highlighted a 2027 regional product launch and described "momentum" and a growth push on the earnings call; these are positive strategically but represent longer‑term catalysts rather than immediate revenue drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate change: Trex appointed Zach Lauer as COO — operational leadership changes can be positive but are usually a medium/long-term factor. LBM Journal: COO Appointment

Corporate change: Trex appointed Zach Lauer as COO — operational leadership changes can be positive but are usually a medium/long-term factor. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat, shares initially ran higher on the top-line surprise but have pulled back as investors weigh modest revenue growth (Q1 revenue up ~1% YoY), guidance that is conservative-to-in-line, and the stock's valuation — creating profit-taking and caution. Yahoo: Market Reaction

Trex Trading Down 1.5%

Trex stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.51. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $68.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average of $39.08.

Trex (NYSE:TREX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 16.22%.The business had revenue of $343.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Trex's quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc is a leading manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing systems designed for residential and commercial outdoor living environments. The company's core offerings feature composite decking products made from a proprietary blend of recycled wood fibers and plastic film, which deliver enhanced durability, resistance to rot and insect damage, and low maintenance compared to traditional wood. Trex also provides matching railing, lighting, fencing and cladding solutions that allow customers to create cohesive, high-performance outdoor spaces.

Trex's product portfolio is organized into multiple performance tiers, including premium, mid-range and value-oriented lines.

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