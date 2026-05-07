Vanguard Group Inc. Has $407.09 Million Position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. $ATMU

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU - Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,842,193 shares of the company's stock after selling 132,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.62% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $407,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 590,718 shares of the company's stock worth $30,664,000 after purchasing an additional 31,596 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,304,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,438 shares of the company's stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATMU shares. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATMU

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

ATMU opened at $54.18 on Thursday. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 64.29%. The business had revenue of $477.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $474.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Atmus Filtration Technologies's revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. Atmus Filtration Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 8.63%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

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