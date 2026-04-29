Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM - Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,541,267 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 61,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.05% of Atlassian worth $3,006,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 60.4% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 19,900.0% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 447.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atlassian from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $152.22.

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Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $726,718.65. Following the sale, the director directly owned 275,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,161,871.40. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 1,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $134,471.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 208,639 shares in the company, valued at $16,972,782.65. This represents a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,333 shares of company stock valued at $7,165,373. 36.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of TEAM opened at $69.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm's 50-day moving average is $71.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.80. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian's product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

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