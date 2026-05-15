Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. $AESI

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI - Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,008,272 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 215,243 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.46% of Atlas Energy Solutions worth $75,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,631 shares of the company's stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,300 shares of the company's stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 36,262 shares of the company's stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,580 shares of the company's stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,197 shares of the company's stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AESI. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Energy Solutions has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AESI

Insider Activity

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, insider Gregory M. Shepard sold 130,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $1,557,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,421,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at $88,906,095.80. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Chris Scholla sold 8,912 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $105,072.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 567,972 shares in the company, valued at $6,696,389.88. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 238,912 shares of company stock worth $2,837,472 over the last ninety days. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 1.08. The firm's 50-day moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions NYSE: AESI is an independent energy infrastructure company specializing in the development and operation of low-carbon and renewable natural gas (RNG) projects alongside complementary clean energy offerings. Through its diversified platform, the company seeks to deliver decarbonization solutions across heavy-duty transportation and industrial markets, leveraging technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions while providing reliable fuel and energy services.

The company’s core business activities encompass four primary segments.

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