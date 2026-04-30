Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,448,799 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 69,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 13.52% of Avery Dennison worth $1,900,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 11.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 351,635 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $57,025,000 after buying an additional 36,698 shares during the last quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 412.7% during the third quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC now owns 26,265 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 21,142 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,785,000. CPC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 30.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,841,191 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $298,613,000 after buying an additional 435,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. Raymond James Financial set a $192.00 target price on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $221.00 price objective (down from $223.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $204.67.

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Avery Dennison News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Avery Dennison this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — AVY reported $2.47 EPS vs. $2.41 consensus and revenue of $2.30B (up ~7% YoY), driven by volume gains and cost control; this supports the company’s near-term profitability. Business Wire Q1 Release

Q1 beat — AVY reported $2.47 EPS vs. $2.41 consensus and revenue of $2.30B (up ~7% YoY), driven by volume gains and cost control; this supports the company’s near-term profitability. Positive Sentiment: Strategic push into sensor tech — Avery invested $75M in Wiliot to expand its digital identification/sensor capabilities, which could drive higher-margin solutions over time. Wiliot Investment

Strategic push into sensor tech — Avery invested $75M in Wiliot to expand its digital identification/sensor capabilities, which could drive higher-margin solutions over time. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains — Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating with a $221 price target, indicating substantial upside from current levels and suggesting some sell-side conviction in AVY’s longer-term story. Truist Rating

Analyst support remains — Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating with a $221 price target, indicating substantial upside from current levels and suggesting some sell-side conviction in AVY’s longer-term story. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed segment performance and cadence — Management said Materials offset softness in Solutions, while intelligent labels (RFID/sensor products) are expected to ramp in the second half; this implies uneven near-term growth but potential H2 upside. Deep Dive / Call Highlights

Mixed segment performance and cadence — Management said Materials offset softness in Solutions, while intelligent labels (RFID/sensor products) are expected to ramp in the second half; this implies uneven near-term growth but potential H2 upside. Negative Sentiment: Q2 guidance slightly below Street — AVY set Q2 EPS guidance of $2.430–2.53, versus a consensus near $2.53, signaling a modest miss at the midpoint and prompting caution on near-term results. Reuters on Q2 Guidance

Q2 guidance slightly below Street — AVY set Q2 EPS guidance of $2.430–2.53, versus a consensus near $2.53, signaling a modest miss at the midpoint and prompting caution on near-term results. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price-target cut — JPMorgan trimmed its target from $205 to $185 (though kept an overweight rating), which can weigh on sentiment and near-term relative performance. JPMorgan PT Cut

Avery Dennison Stock Down 2.0%

AVY stock opened at $163.21 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $174.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $199.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 7.77%.The business's revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Avery Dennison has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Avery Dennison's payout ratio is presently 42.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Mitchell R. Butier sold 13,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $2,229,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 198,147 shares in the company, valued at $33,982,210.50. The trade was a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 1,156 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.95, for a total value of $223,050.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,104.60. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,156 shares of company stock worth $5,930,150. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

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