Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. $CBZ

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ - Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,837,727 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 50,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.89% of CBIZ worth $244,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in CBIZ by 377.8% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 559 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CBIZ Stock Performance

CBIZ stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $77.91. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.97. The stock's 50-day moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average is $40.68.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.22. CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 5.57%.The business had revenue of $848.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. CBIZ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brad S. Lakhia bought 12,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $331,766.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 148,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,025.60. This represents a 9.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CBZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CBIZ in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens set a $37.00 price objective on CBIZ in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research upgraded CBIZ from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded CBIZ from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CBZ

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc NYSE: CBZ, founded in 1996 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a leading provider of professional business services in the United States. Since its inception, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to deliver a broad spectrum of financial, tax and advisory solutions tailored to the needs of small to mid-market organizations.

Through its Financial & Advisory Services segment, CBIZ offers accounting, tax preparation and compliance, audit support, and wealth management services.

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