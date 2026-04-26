Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 133,892 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,907,291 shares of the medical technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 133,892 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.87% of Stryker worth $11,917,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $27,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $34,000. Copia Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Stryker by 181.6% during the third quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 107 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 156.8% during the third quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $327.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $349.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.26. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $319.32 and a one year high of $404.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.12 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $437.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore set a $390.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $448.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $397.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $421.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total value of $90,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,457,331 shares in the company, valued at $891,814,566.52. This trade represents a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

See Also

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