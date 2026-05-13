Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. $UCTT

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT - Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,990,724 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 293,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.00% of Ultra Clean worth $126,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 35.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,926 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 16.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 198,791 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 28,690 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,425 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 85,094 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 1,987.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 141,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company's stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts: Sign Up

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $82.99 on Wednesday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $88.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.94.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $533.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.28 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 9.38%.Ultra Clean's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Ultra Clean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher S. Cook sold 11,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $848,912.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 97,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,205,700.92. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 8,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $692,846.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,075.12. The trade was a 34.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 36,572 shares of company stock worth $2,828,154 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research cut Ultra Clean from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UCTT

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ultra Clean, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ultra Clean wasn't on the list.

While Ultra Clean currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here