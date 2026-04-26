Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 541,346,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,031,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.52% of Pfizer worth $13,479,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.48.

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Pfizer Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE PFE opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.06.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's payout ratio is 126.47%.

Trending Headlines about Pfizer

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About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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