Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 1,102,120 Shares of Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,956,267 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,102,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.06% of Veralto worth $2,989,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,449,828 shares of the company's stock worth $1,115,182,000 after buying an additional 191,872 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 3.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,839,722 shares of the company's stock worth $408,503,000 after buying an additional 144,044 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 24.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,508,512 shares of the company's stock worth $374,042,000 after buying an additional 685,614 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 12.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,194,081 shares of the company's stock worth $237,738,000 after buying an additional 248,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 86.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,211 shares of the company's stock worth $226,615,000 after buying an additional 997,778 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Veralto Stock Performance

NYSE VLTO opened at $85.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. Veralto Corporation has a twelve month low of $84.99 and a twelve month high of $110.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 17.08%.Veralto's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.280 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Veralto Corporation will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Veralto's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Veralto from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Veralto from $102.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.56.

Read Our Latest Report on Veralto

Key Stories Impacting Veralto

Here are the key news stories impacting Veralto this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and healthy margins — Veralto reported adjusted EPS of $1.07 vs. consensus $1.02 and revenue of ~$1.42B (up ~6.7–6.8% y/y). The quarter showed a strong adjusted operating margin (25.1% in company disclosure) and a net margin of ~17.1%, reinforcing profitability. Veralto (VLTO) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Q1 beat and healthy margins — Veralto reported adjusted EPS of $1.07 vs. consensus $1.02 and revenue of ~$1.42B (up ~6.7–6.8% y/y). The quarter showed a strong adjusted operating margin (25.1% in company disclosure) and a net margin of ~17.1%, reinforcing profitability. Positive Sentiment: Raised full‑year guidance and cash priorities — Management raised FY2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $4.20–$4.28 (from $4.10–$4.20 previously), increased its FCF conversion target to ~100% of GAAP net earnings, and detailed a cost-optimization program ($65–$75M run-rate savings by 2028) plus ~$300M of year-to-date buybacks and acquisition activity. Those items support valuation and cash-return expectations. Veralto jumps after Q1 results and higher full-year EPS outlook

Raised full‑year guidance and cash priorities — Management raised FY2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $4.20–$4.28 (from $4.10–$4.20 previously), increased its FCF conversion target to ~100% of GAAP net earnings, and detailed a cost-optimization program ($65–$75M run-rate savings by 2028) plus ~$300M of year-to-date buybacks and acquisition activity. Those items support valuation and cash-return expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed near-term guide — Veralto set Q2 EPS guidance of $0.960–1.000, slightly below the consensus (~$1.02). That soft quarterly call tempers the upside from the FY raise and suggests timing risk around execution and seasonality. Veralto (VLTO) MarketBeat summary

Mixed near-term guide — Veralto set Q2 EPS guidance of $0.960–1.000, slightly below the consensus (~$1.02). That soft quarterly call tempers the upside from the FY raise and suggests timing risk around execution and seasonality. Negative Sentiment: Insider and institutional flows — Public filings and data show recent insider sales (multiple insider dispositions in the past six months) and notable institutional rebalancing among large holders. These actions can weigh on sentiment if they persist. Veralto jumps after Q1 results and higher full-year EPS outlook

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

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